Downstream regulator appoints energy expert Mama, SA to board chairman

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the new Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority – NMDPRA (“the Authority”) has appointed 35-year-old Chijioke MAMA, his Special Adviser on Strategy and Policy.

MAMA was on Tuesday 25th January 2022 officially introduced to the Governing Board of the NMDPRA in Abuja, as the newly appointed Special Adviser (SA) on Strategy and Policy to the Chairman of the Governing Board, Idaere G. Ogan.

MAMA is expected to provide strategic and policy-related advice to the Chairman, towards the desired creation of world-class governance and regulatory frameworks at the Authority.

The new NMDPRA consists of the defunct Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the defunct Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management) Board (PEF) and some elements of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Prior to this appointment, MAMA has been the Founder and Manager of Lagos-based, Energy & Infrastructure Advisory firm, Meiracopp Nigeria Limited (MNL), which has been active in project advisory, project development and raising capital for local and international organizations in the midstream, upstream and renewable energy space.

An accomplished energy professional, MAMA, who has a doctorate in Business Management has led the development of gas commercialization schemes for several fields in Nigeria, advised several international gas turbine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and provided transaction advisory support to several high profile projects, including planned LNG and Ammonia Urea projects in Nigeria.

In 2021, he was featured at the German-Nigerian Business Forum, where he discussed strategies for kick-starting a Hydrogen Economy in Nigeria and is currently pursuing a second doctorate degree in Finance.

Many have noted that the NMDPRA Governing Board, recently constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari is made of accomplished and recognized professionals, with commensurate qualifications and experience.

The board is chaired by Idaere G. Ogan, an accomplished business executive, who has a sterling reputation and far-reaching experience, as he sits on the board of several private sector companies.

The Authority’s Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, who was appointed in 2021 by the President and confirmed by the Senate, is widely seen as an accomplished and veteran petroleum industry executive, who will help bring clarity and impact to the new NMDPRA.

Other executive members of the board who are seen as accomplished professionals include Mr. Abiodun Adeniji who is the Executive Director for Finance and Accounts and Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, who is the Executive Director, Distribution System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure.

MAMA’s appointment is judged to be in line with the mandate and functions of the Governing Board of the NMDPRA, as provided in section 35 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, and inline the recommended practices of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, relating to board member’s need and access to independent external expertise/advice.