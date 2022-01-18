Oresanya to lead marketing, communications at Engie Energy Access

Engie Energy Access, a provider of renewable energy in Nigeria has appointed Demilade Oresanya as head of marketing and corporate communications. Oresanya joins Engie Energy Access from Unilever where he was brand manager for the Savoury Business segment, delivering double-digit growth on both Knorr and Royco.

Engie Energy Access, a division of the global Engie group, is the leading company in renewable energy in the world. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world’s lowest energy access rate – with over half of its people unconnected. Solving this growing problem requires grand-scale innovation and this is what Engie Energy Access as a global energy leader, offers.

According to a statement by Engie Energy Access, Oresanya will have full oversight of the Marketing, Trade Marketing, and Corporate Communications functions at Engie Energy Access in Nigeria. As the leading Pay-As-You-Go and mini-grids solutions provider in Africa, Engie Energy Access’ mission is to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions and life-changing services with exceptional customer experience.

Oresanya holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos and a Diploma in Professional Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK. He started his marketing career as an intern with Insight Publicis, right after returning from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as Nigeria’s student representative. Prior to participating in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), he also interned with STB McCann Lagos.

Post NYSC, he joined the PR agency, Red Media Africa where he was Communication Associate before joining Alcoholic Beverage Giant, Diageo, first as a Retail Sales Executive from where he was promoted to Assistant Brand Manager for the Guinness Trademark.

A few years down the line, he joined the international oil and gas firm Total Energies as Marketing and Communications Specialist where he was responsible for driving Marketing Initiatives for their multiple business verticals. Exiting Total Energies, he joined multinational confectionery giant, Perfetti Van Melle, where he was initially Brand Manager responsible for the Mentos and Chupa Chups trademarks (gum & candy) before his last role as Brand Manager for the Candy Category, overseeing Mentos, Alpenliebe & Chupa Chups candies for the business.