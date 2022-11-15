Cummins W’Africa unveils strategy, products to meet net-zero commitments

As the world makes a shift towards cutting carbon emissions and ultimately restoring the health of the ecosystem, Cummins West Africa Ltd has reiterated its commitment to achieving zero emissions by 2050 through a slate of new eco-friendly products.

The company has unveiled new offerings including gas generators, hydrogen and solar technologies among other eco-friendly products at its annual gas business seminar held in Lagos on Thursday.

“We are investing a lot in fuel cells, electrolyzers for hydrogen and others,” said Okechi Igwebuike, Managing Director, Cummins West Africa Ltd.

Igwebuike said that the company has a strategy called “destination zero” which is a drive for reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

“So just to drive focus on that, we have a new line of business within the company called the ‘new power’ which is helping us to drive focus on that strategy.

“The whole idea for us again is that we are investing a lot in various forms of energy. But the key thing is, we will keep optimizing the daily engine platforms while we are developing new product lines,” he said.

Igwebuike said that the Nigerian and other emerging economies’ market is dynamic and different when compared to its developed counterparts.

“There are some that are already piloting, there are some that are reviewing their strategic documents while others are still brainstorming but the whole idea is that the appetite is there. People recognise what we need to do for the environment to key into this transitional world.

“The energy transition has started for us and emissions compliance is key to delivering on the commitment of achieving zero carbon emissions and ultimately providing energy solutions to our numerous customers,” the MD said.

Cummins West Africa Ltd is a generator set (genset) company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions.

“The introduction of our natural gas engines is a start point to utilising flared gas,” according to Charles Enakele, Business Development Manager, Gas, Cummins West Africa Ltd.

He said that the company drives towards zero emissions, renewable, clean energy even with the new power projects like solar and hydrogen project.

“That’s the key point,” he said. “But for now, we need more active participation and support from the government in terms of driving this to Nigerians to embrace that mantle for a cleaner, safer, pure, zero emission country and continent.”

Also, the general manager of the company said that “The Power of Cummins” is the company’s strategy to accomplish zero emissions by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and supporting the transition to decarbonized power through our strategic offerings such as Mobile/Industrial power, Stationary power, and integrated power systems solutions with unmatched support.

Cummins products include internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions, filtration, after treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products.