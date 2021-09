African-focused energy access and renewable energy company, CrossBoundary Energy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Grande Côte Opérations (GCO), a subsidiary of the Eramet Group for the construction of a 13 MW hybrid solar power station with 8 MW battery storage. According to the terms of the contract, CrossBoundary Energy will design, build and…

