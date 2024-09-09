CORAN lauds Dangote Refinery’s milestone in PMS production

The Crude Oil Refinery-owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has praised Dangote Refinery and its founder, Aliko Dangote, for commencing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) production.

In a statement, Momoh Oyarekhua, CORAN chairman, described the milestone as a testament to the refinery’s dedication and a reflection of the private sector’s role in transforming the nation’s energy landscape.

“This landmark event, accomplished by one of CORAN’s distinguished members, showcases the transformative power of private sector-led initiatives in reshaping the nation’s energy landscape,” he said.

The statement also read that the refinery’s production of PMS signals a shift in the country’s dependency on imported petroleum products and underscores the contribution of CORAN members to Nigeria’s economic growth.

By setting new standards, Dangote Refinery has demonstrated how vision and innovation can position Nigeria as a key player in the global energy sector.

“This is a proud moment for CORAN and Nigeria as a whole. The achievement aligns perfectly with our vision of creating sustainable refining solutions that drive economic growth,” Oyarekhua added.

CORAN reiterated its commitment to supporting members in enhancing Nigeria’s refining capacity, hoping this success would inspire others in the industry.

Oyarekhua added, “We look forward to witnessing the continued success of Dangote Refinery and the positive impact it will have on our industry and the broader economy.”

CORAN represents private-sector refineries in Nigeria and advocates for policies that promote the sustainable development of the refining industry.