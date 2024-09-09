Egbin Power fuels sector growth with new student internship programme

Egbin Power Plc

In its ongoing effort to advance technology and bolster the power sector in Nigeria, Egbin Power Plc, the nation’s largest power generation company, has launched the Egbin PowerUp internship programme.

This six-month immersive internship enhances students’ industry knowledge while promoting innovation and excellence.

The programme offers students from various Nigerian tertiary institutions the chance to gain practical technical experience alongside experienced professionals at the power plant.

Egbin PowerUp bridges the gap between academic theory and practical application, enhancing students’ skills, confidence, creativity, and problem-solving abilities through real-world projects.

Read also: Australian investors eye 10 GW solar power plant in Benue

Mokhtar Bounour, chief executive officer of Egbin Power, highlighted that the programme empowers young individuals with practical training and problem-solving skills, preparing them to make a significant societal impact.

He stated, “At Egbin Power, we believe that investing in our nation’s youth is investing in Nigeria’s future. The Egbin PowerUp programme is a platform for young minds to ignite their passions, hone their skills, and become the driving force behind Nigeria’s energy revolution.”

“By nurturing these talents, we’re shaping a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow for the power sector and the country. This initiative aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which seeks to ensure that all individuals have access to ‘inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning’ opportunities, ” Bounour added.

The programme supports Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to provide inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.

It attracts students from various fields, including Engineering, Applied Industrial Science, IT, and Environment & Safety.

Read also: Lessons for Nigeria on how Indonesia phased out fuel subsidy

The current cohort, which started in July, features engineering and chemistry students from prominent institutions such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Caleb University, Bells University, the University of Ilorin, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (FUNAI), Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Through initiatives like Egbin PowerUp, Egbin Power continues to invest in the future of Nigeria’s power sector, nurturing the next generation of leaders and driving progress and prosperity by responsibly energising the nation.