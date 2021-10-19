Coca-Cola HBC targets 100% renewable electricity by 2040

The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has announced its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions with 100percent renewable electricity across its entire value chain by 2040.

According to CCHBC, this development represents a bold response to the global concerns around climate emergencies and their threats to the future of the planet.

The company aims to achieve this target through the adoption of several initiatives, including the investment of €250 million in emissions reduction initiatives by 2025; switching to 100percent renewable electricity and low carbon energy sources; accelerating efforts towards low carbon packaging and adopting package-less and refillable options and removing plastics in secondary packaging.

The company also plans to provide energy-efficient and eco-friendly coolers to customers, reduce emissions from agricultural ingredients and implement a “Green Fleet” programme to switch to low and no-carbon alternatives.

“This commitment is the ultimate destination of a journey that we started many years ago. It is fully aligned with our philosophy to support the socio-economic development of our communities and to make a more positive environmental impact,” Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said in a statement.

He added, “Both are integral to our future growth. Although we don’t yet have all the answers, our plan, track record and partnership approach give us confidence that we will deliver”.

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) is playing its role to accelerate efforts towards reaching this target through several interventions.

The company commenced the transition of four of its manufacturing plants in Maiduguri, Kano, Asejire and Abuja, to renewable energy sources through the installation of solar power infrastructure.

These efforts deliver up to 2,650 kilowatt ‘peak’ power to the facilities, and the expansion phase will even deliver more carbon footprint reduction.

NBC has also completed the installation of Combined Heat and Power Plants (CHP) at four of its manufacturing plants which has resulted in significant reduction of its carbon footprint across the country.

“The company ensured that all its manufacturing facilities have effluent treatment plants which ensure that wastewater released from operations are safe for plant and animal life,” the Company’s said.

As a confirmation, all NBC plants have received the prestigious Alliance for Water Stewardship certification, the highest global benchmark for responsible water stewardship.

Speaking on the company’s interventions, the Managing Director at NBC, Mathieu Seguin, said, “climate change is a global emergency that requires deliberate, proactive and coordinated efforts to be mitigated”.

“We have seen its impact on agriculture and food production, rising sea levels, declining biodiversity, and the threat to coastal communities. We are passionate about leading efforts that strengthen the sustainability of the environment while supporting the socio-economic development of our communities,” Seguin said.

Through an existing, approved science-based target, the CCHBC is aiming at a 25percent reduction in its value chain emissions by 2030 and a further 50percent reduction the following decade.

To address the 90percent of emissions resulting from third-party actions, the company is broadening existing partnership approaches with suppliers whilst also investing in other climate protection measures wherever emissions cannot be eliminated entirely.