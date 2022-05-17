Climate change: Seplat Energy to plant five million trees

Seplat energy has announced plans to plant one million trees every year for the next five years to produce cleaner energy, mitigate the impact of climate change, and support Nigeria meet the net-zero carbon emissions target by 2060.

Speaking at the official launch of a tree-planting initiative, Seplat Tree for Life held in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, Roger Johnson, informed that the first phase of the initiative will focus on five states: Edo, Imo, Delta and two other states in Northern Nigeria.

“The tree planting is to encourage reforestation. We are a company that thrives on sustainability through environmental, social and governance (ESG). We believe that we must align with the Paris agreement of net-zero carbon,” he added.

“The Paris Agreement requires that countries reach global peaking of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by mid-century. The High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE) goal was to accelerate and scale up action to achieve universal access to clean, affordable energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050,” he further said.

In his remarks, the minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, while commending the initiative said the federal government commitment on net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 would requires initiatives such as this, as well as sustained financial assistance, technology transfer and capacity building from international partners.

The minister said this while noting that Nigeria still requires fossil fuels, especially gas, as its baseload energy source to address energy poverty and power supply, adding that Nigeria have declared gas as its transition fuel, and pathway to net-zero carbon emission.

This, according to him presents investment opportunities given the oil and gas reserves which can be commercialized. He further said the PIA proposes a fiscal regime that encourages investment in order to monetise existing reserves in the short to medium term, and generous incentives to enable development, distribution, penetration and utilisation of gas.

Also speaking, Margery Okadigbo, Chairman , Nigerian National Petroleum Company, (NNPC) board called on players in the oil and gas sector to promote initiatives that would help decarbonize the environment and cushion the effect of fossil fuel emission

She noted that climate change is largely affected by energy industry hence the industry should play a leading role in balancing energy to climate activities

“The industry has been largely blamed and considered responsible for Climate Change as the use of fossil fuels has contributed largely to the warming of the planet though it has also contributed to the many developmental strides of the human race.We are in a conundrum where the world requires hydrocarbons to function but wants to get rid of it at the same time.

“In addressing Climate change and Sustainability, the Oil and Gas sector will have to play a key role. The industry historically has the technology, experience, expertise and innovation to actualize major projects. These same skill sets are what will be required in mitigating the impact of climate change ,” she added

While commending Seplat energy for the Seplat Tree4Life; a Tree planting initiative to help reduce the impact of carbon emissions and restore natural ecosystems, she urged other players in the energy sector to come up with goals that would align with the larger energy transition and decarbonization agenda as defined by the federal Government and the sustainable development goals.

“All players in the Oil and Gas sector are enjoined to devise a Climate Action Strategy to remain relevant in the new dispensation. As scrutiny on the sector increases, so much is expected of us. Oil and Gas players that evolve and move with the change will be better positioned for success.”