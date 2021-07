China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency miners who use vast amounts of energy thus driving up the country’s carbon emissions is helping to lower its emissions. According to analysis by Rystad Energy, until recently, China’s bitcoin production used to emit as much CO2 as the whole country of Portugal, a whopping 57 million tonnes (Mt) annually. China…

