Brevity Anderson signs deal with African Petroleum Producers Organisation

Brevity Anderson, a firm specialising in international trade and business operations has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO).

The signing of this partnership, which took place in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea at the ongoing 6th meeting of the APPO National Oil Companies CEOs’ forum, reinforces Brevity Anderson’s commitment to supporting Africa’s energy transformation and economic growth.

Under the MoU, Brevity Anderson will provide expert advisory services and comprehensive support for APPO’s key projects, including the newly established African Energy Bank, with a focus on fundraising and strategic development. capacity of Africa’s energy sector.

“This partnership with Brevity Anderson represents a significant leap forward for APPO’s mission to foster sustainable energy development in Africa. With their expertise, we are confident in strengthening the financial framework of the African energy sector, including the critical establishment of the African Energy Bank,” said Omar Farouk Ibrahim, secretary-general, of APPO.

A major highlight of this partnership will be Brevity Anderson’s role in organizing an annual Energy Investment Roundtable on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, beginning in 2025. The roundtable will serve as a premier platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Africa’s energy landscape, fostering stronger ties between African nations and international partners.

“The partnership with APPO not only strengthens Africa’s energy sector but also creates a global platform for collaboration. By hosting the annual Energy Investment Roundtable at the UNGA, we are paving the way for long-term investment and innovation in Africa’s energy landscape,” said James Shindi, chief executive officer, Brevity Anderson.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable energy development across the continent and underscores Brevity Anderson’s dedication to empowering Africa’s energy future.

The African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) is an intergovernmental organization established to foster cooperation and collaboration among African oil-producing countries with the primary mission to promote the development and sustainable management of Africa’s petroleum resources for the benefit of member states.

Brevity Anderson is a strategic advisory and consultancy firm specializing in optimizing international trade, investment, and business operations, providing expert guidance to governments, corporations, and organizations, focusing on enhancing efficiency, driving growth, and delivering sustainable economic solutions.

Notably, Brevity Anderson has been the driving force behind the globally acclaimed Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), hosting it on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria since its inception in 2018.