The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc, on Thursday, said it spent N8.5billion monthly to purchase power from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) Plc. Funke Osibodu, the managing director/chief executive officer of the electricity distribution company made the disclosure at a media parley with newsmen in Benin City. Osibodu said the…

