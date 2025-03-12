Axxela has reaffirmed its commitment to sustain investment in Nigeria’s gas sector to support the country’s energy security drive.

The firm has also denied reports regarding a community dispute concerning land acquired for a planned gas processing plant in Umuseti, Delta State.

The planned gas processing facility is a strategic investment that will bring immense benefits to the community, including job creation, local business opportunities, and infrastructure development.

As a responsible corporate organisation, Axxela reaffirmed its commitment to global best practices that uphold legal processes, community interests, and sustainable development.

It said the land in question was acquired following rigorous due diligence and in full compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory frameworks.

Read also: Delta community protests land occupation by Axxela for gas plant project

This includes extensive consultation with the relevant family houses, engagement with related authorities and adherence to all statutory procedures governing such transactions.

The Company also affirmed it obtained a registered deed of assignment for which the Governor’s consent was obtained in December 2024, demonstrating its lawful purchase of the land.

Axxela said it places high value on proactive and strategic engagement with host communities. Prior to the acquisition, we engaged in extensive discussions with key stakeholders, including family representatives, local leaders and community representatives, to ensure utmost transparency and mutual understanding.

The Company further noted that it remains committed to resolving any perceived community issues through dialogue with anyone who may feel aggrieved in this matter and strongly discourage the spread of misinformation that could escalate tensions or misrepresent our brand’s integrity.

The facility will also foster long-term partnerships that drive shared prosperity.

The firm urged the public and media to verify information before dissemination and to support efforts to ensure peaceful operations.

Share