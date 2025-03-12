People of Emu Ebendo Community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest over what they described as “forceful entry” on their ancestral land by Axxela, proppsed for a gas plant project

In a manner devoid of violence, the protesters made up of community leaders, chiefs, women and youths displayed various placards, saying that the forceful entrance of the company into their ancestral land was already threatening the peace and security of the area and hindering development.

Speaking to journalists during the protest which took place along Kwale/Ughelli Expressway where the said land is located, Augustine Enum, one of the leaders, recalled how the company had approached the community, asking for land and right of way.

“Rather than doing as we discussed, all we saw was that the company came with bulldozer and military support. We asked them to demobilize and they demobilised.

“Now, the company remobilised, with soldiers and Caravans on the said land, in order to begin work.

“The major reason why we are here is that we are not for violent. If Axxela wants to work, they should come to us. If there is any other thing to be done, they will do or pack out of our land.

Josiah Agbanishi, another leader, said, “Axxela’s coming to our land is unacceptable by us.

“We want the soldiers to leave our land. Axxela should pack out and leave this place. We will not tolerate them except they come and settle with the community. Anything short of that is trouble.”

In a swift reaction to the protest, Axxela, through a statement issued by its Corporate Communications managed by Omolara Shitu, confirmed that the disputed land was lawfully acquired and the company is committed to dialogue at any point in time.

The company clarified that the land was acquired following rigorous due diligence and in full compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks.

According to Axxela, the acquisition involved extensive consultations with relevant family houses, local authorities, and community representatives.

The company also obtained a registered deed of assignment, with the Governor’s consent secured in December 2024, to validate the lawful purchase of the land.

Axxela emphasised its dedication to proactive stakeholder engagement, stating that it had held extensive discussions with key community representatives prior to the acquisition to ensure transparency and mutual understanding.

The company expressed its willingness to address any concerns through dialogue and urged the public and media to verify information before dissemination.

Share