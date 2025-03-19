Adebayo Adelabu, Nigeria’s minister of power has again condemned the attack on power facilities as well as staff of electricity distribution companies, stating that the incessant attacks undermine the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure stable and reliable power supply to homes, businesses, and public institutions.

Adelabu in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday noted that electricity infrastructure is the backbone of the Nigerian economy and a critical enabler of development. He explained that the vandalism, destruction and forceful abduction of staff is not only unacceptable but also a direct threat to the stability of Nigeria’s power supply and the economic well-being of the country.

The attack, forceful abduction, intimidation, assault, brutalisation of the staff and destruction of the facilities at the substation of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in Badagry, Lagos State by personnel of the Nigerian Army took place on Friday, March 14, 2025, following a temporary power outage is happening less than a week after a similar assault on the staff and the infrastructure of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) by the Nigerian Airforce.

Adelabu said, “Attacks on these facilities and staff on duty undermine the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure stable and reliable power supply to homes, businesses, and public institutions. The repeated targeting of power infrastructure and the personnel of distribution companies by uniformed personnel, who are expected to protect national assets, are deeply troubling and raises serious concerns about discipline and accountability within our armed forces”.

He noted that the Nigerian Army was emboldened to attack EKEDC facilities and staff because of the silence of the Federal Government on the earlier invasion of Ikeja Electric by the Air Force, stresssing the need for NSA to wade into this matter in order to forestall further attacks.

The Minister said the attack on EKEDC substation has resulted in significant damage, leading to power outages and disruptions in service to thousands of customers. “This comes at a time when the government is working tirelessly to improve the efficiency and reliability of the power sector. Such actions are counterproductive and sabotage the collective progress we are striving to achieve.

“The Ministry of Power also urges the military high command to take urgent steps to educate and sensitise its personnel on the importance of protecting critical national infrastructure. The repeated occurrence of such incidents suggests a systemic issue that must be addressed with the utmost urgency.

Adelabu said the power ministry remains committed to working with all stakeholders to safeguard power infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all Nigerians.

The Minister said though he recognises the sensitive role of the military in safeguarding the country and protecting its assets, the military should see the power sector as a partner in progress and not its enemy.

“We appeal to all Nigerians, including members of the armed forces, to recognise the importance of protecting our power infrastructure. These facilities are vital to our collective prosperity, and their destruction harms us all,” he added.

