Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, one of the leading indigenous providers of innovative energy solutions in Nigeria, has appointed Adenike Labinjo as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, the company announced in a release.

The company stated that this strategic appointment signifies a pivotal moment in its journey, reinforcing dedication to outstanding operational efficiency, industry excellence, and sustainable expansion within Nigeria’s vibrant oil and gas sector.

With her career spanning over three decades in oil and gas, she has demonstrated exceptional expertise in business development, operations management, and corporate strategy.

According to the company, Labinjo, having served as both Chief Operating Officer and Acting Managing Director at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, succeeding Bob Dickerman, will bring extensive experience and strategic acumen to her appointment as MD/CEO.

“We are delighted to confirm Adenike Labinjo as our new MD/CEO,” said Nasir Ado Bayero, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited.

“Her dynamic leadership demonstrated during her tenure as Acting MD, coupled with her unparalleled industry experience and strategic vision will drive Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited to unprecedented levels of success.

“We are confident that her expertise will be pivotal in expanding our market dominance, optimising our operations, and solidifying our position as the leading provider of innovative energy solutions.”

Before joining Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Petrolex Oil and Gas Limited, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives to boost profitability across diverse Strategic Business Units.

Her management career at Oando PLC includes facilitating the meticulous integration process for the equitable merger between Agip Nigeria and Unipetrol (now Oando).

“It is with immense pride and enthusiasm that I assume the leadership role at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited,” said Adenike Labinjo.

“I look forward to working closely with the esteemed Board of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, dedicated team and other stakeholders to build on our strong legacy, drive sustainable growth and ensure exceptional service delivery.

“Together, we will elevate our operational performance, drive innovation and sustainability as well as contribute significantly to the progress of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

According to Pinnacle, her focus will be on further expanding the company’s market footprint, driving continuous operational enhancements, and advancing sustainability initiatives.

