All On, Enerplaz PayGo Sign $200k clean energy investment deal

All On, an offgrid energy impact investor has announced a $200,000 investment in Enerplaz PayGo Solutions Limited, a clean energy company focused on providing Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions to MSMEs and residences in the Niger Delta Region.

The investment will expand Enerplaz PayGo’s sales and operational infrastructure to support the scaling of its EaaS model and deployment of its 1KW – 5KW capacity Solar systems to households and small businesses within Port Harcourt, Rivers State and its environs.

“We are deeply honoured and excited about the significant boost that All On’s support will provide to our company’s growth trajectory,” said Prisca Ezuzu, CEO, Enerplaz PayGo.

“With the backing of this investment, we are strategically positioned to expand our operations and fulfil our core mission of offering affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to households and businesses in Nigeria.”

The steady increase in per capita energy demand, coupled with the recent removal of petrol subsidies in Nigeria have significantly increased demand and interest in the adoption of more efficient and sustainable energy alternatives, the company said.

Enerplaz’ solar-powered Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model enables micro and small businesses and residences meet their energy requirements. The Enerplaz EaaS model offers a practical and economically sound means of providing cost-efficient solar energy solutions, saving its customers the substantial capital expenditures typically associated with the acquisition of solar energy systems.

“In light of the economic challenges facing the nation, we are delighted to partner with a company working to provide MSMEs and households with a cost-saving energy solution that reduces their reliance on petrol/diesel generators by at least 30 percent ,” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO, All On.

“This investment also signifies our continued commitment to facilitating the closing of Nigeria’s significant energy access gap by investing in companies like EnerPlaz, who have both proven their business model and are working within the Niger Delta region – an area dear to our company and group,” she said.

Enerplaz PayGo officially commenced business operations in 2021 and has swiftly established itself as a prominent player in the EaaS market servicing its niche market. The company has successfully deployed 92KW of solar systems, catering to the energy needs of discerning customers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.