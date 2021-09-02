After Mamman’s removal, new power minister takes over a messy sector

The new minister of power Abubakar Aliyu who takes office, after the Federal Government’s purported cabinet reshuffle is going to have his work cut out as he takes over a sector bogged by tariff fights, unstuck metering programmes and a creaking grid incessantly collapsing. Nigeria’s electricity market operates on the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO),…