BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

After Mamman’s removal, new power minister takes over a messy sector

… Inaugurating TCN board, fixing market, technical issues are key tasks

Abubakar Aliyu
Abubakar Aliyu ,newly appointed Minister of Power.

The new minister of power Abubakar Aliyu who takes office, after the Federal Government’s purported cabinet reshuffle is going to have his work cut out as he takes over a sector bogged by tariff fights, unstuck metering programmes and a creaking grid incessantly collapsing. Nigeria’s electricity market operates on the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO),…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿