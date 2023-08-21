BusinessDay

African LED lighting market to hit $5.5bn by 2028

African LED lighting market

The African light-emitting diode (LED) lighting market is projected to grow by 48 percent in the next five years, presenting a lucrative opportunity for businesses in the lighting sector.

According to the Africa Environment Outlook for Business report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the African LED lighting market is expected to increase from $3.71 billion in 2023 to $5.49 billion by 2028.

“Driving the adoption of climate-smart opportunities across Africa relies on unleashing the potential of African entrepreneurs,” the report read.

“With a pipeline of 360 ongoing and committed sustainable infrastructure projects worth $100 billion in sectors like energy, information and communications technology (ICT), logistics, mining, and construction as of 2022, the continent offers promising investment opportunities in the transition to net zero.

“Additionally, tentative projects valued at $257 billion in the same sectors highlight Africa’s potential in green businesses.”

According to UNEP, Africa’s strategic advantage lies in significant reserves of vital minerals like bauxite, cobalt, manganese, and platinum, which account for over 40 percent of the global share.

The continent also holds viable deposits of copper, graphite, lithium, molybdenum, nickel, and zinc, essential for electric vehicles, hydrogen electrolysers, solar PV cell technology, and wind turbines. This presents exceptional opportunities for climate-smart value chain development.

Read also: Climate litigation more than doubles in five years, says UNEP

“While renewable energy projects focusing on solar, wind, geothermal, and bioenergy have experienced rapid growth in Africa, with a projected 6.4 percent increase in GDP from 2021 to 2050, green hydrogen also offers excellent potential.

“In addition to these opportunities, innovative business models and cost-effective investments in other sustainable products, such as energy-efficient cookstoves, innovative lighting solutions, and ‘cool roof paint’, offer low-hanging fruits for green businesses in Africa.”

Another promising low-cost solution is ‘cool roof paint’, which can reflect up to 95 percent of solar heat, reducing interior temperatures and the need for air conditioning.

“Successfully deployed in tropical Asian countries like India and Indonesia, ‘cool roof paint’ has proven effective in promoting energy efficiency and climate adaptation,” the report said.

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    (08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
    👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000

    Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill

    Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
    Spider 950k to 2mill
    Toyota Tundra 1.850,000

    Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k

    Toyota Avalon N600,000

    Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000

    Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m

    Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k

    Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million

    Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8

    IS250 900,000 to 3mill

    ES350 950 to 1,300,000

    ES330 950,000 to 2mill

    Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8

    Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million

    IS350 900k to 2mill
    Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million

    Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k

    Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2

    Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million

    Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900

    Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million

    Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6

    HONDA Pilot 900,000
    CROSSTOUR 980K

    HONDA CR-V 750,000

    Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m

    TUNDRA N1,200,000
    Tacoma 1.850,000

    Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3

    Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m

    Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million

    Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million

    GLK 3mill
    BENZ ML350 N900,000

    MDX 850,000 to 2m
    Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill

    TIPPER head 5mill
    Dyna Truck 900k

    Range Rover evogue 3.0m
    Range Rover S 2mill

    Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio

    Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million

    Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2

    Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million

    Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.