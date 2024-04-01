Adelabu, Obaseki, Kyari to grace maiden Energy Times award

Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power; Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, are among dignitaries that will grace the maiden edition of Energy Times Awards taking place in Lagos.

Adelabu, who will lead the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry to the occasion, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion scheduled to take place at Eko Hotels & Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 19th of April 2024.

Kyari, is expected to lead top Nigerian Oil and Gas players to the event. Kyari who has spearheaded the turnaround of NNPCL from a loss-making to a profit-making company will take the GCEO of the Year award while the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, will be conferred with the BusinessMan of the Year award.

MOMAS Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL) will receive the Most Innovative Company of the Year award while ND Western will get Indigenous Oil Company of the Year as a result of its major role in Nigeria’s oil and gas development.

Heir Energies will be conferred with the emerging energy company of the year.

Also, five long-standing subscribers to the newspaper will be appreciated at the event with certificates of recognition.

The awardees which were carefully selected based on their contributions to the energy sector include top industry players, organisations and government agencies whose contributions have impacted the economy and people’s lives positively.

According to a statement signed by the newspaper’s Editorial Board Chairman, Yakubu Lawal, to make the event, being the maiden edition, a memorable one, a team of industry experts were constituted into a body of advisers to deepen the content of the award.

Speaking further, Lawal said that this year’s award was meant to appreciate and recognize individuals and companies whose works had impacted people’s lives positively.

He said: “These subscribers, including an organisation, have in no small measure, stood by us in Energy Times from the beginning till date. We are impressed by their sacrifices and the trust they have in us.”

Energy Times started as a weekly newspaper and is today a bi-weekly publication based in Lagos, the nation’s commercial and economic hub. It was established in March 2017, to fill the vacuum in in-depth Energy news analyses and reportage in Nigeria.