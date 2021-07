The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), supposed to rewrite Nigeria’s decades-old relationship with its foreign oil partners and alter everything from fiscal terms to the structure of the state-oil firm, has missed at least 20 deadlines since conception in September 2008, a BusinessDay analysis has revealed. The bill is still stranded at the National Assembly in…

