12,500 Lagos residents to benefit from FG’s clean energy programme – REA

Twelve thousand, five hundred residents of Lagos state are set to become beneficiaries of clean, safe, reliable energy in a first of its kind interconnected mini-grid project in the State. On the 31st of January, the official groundbreaking of this project successfully held in Epe, Lagos State

Over the years, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has been at the forefront of the nation’s off-grid sector, delivering on the Federal Government’s people-centered electrification programmes across the nation while collaborating strategically with key stakeholders in government, the private sector and development space.

In line with its mandate of providing power to the unserved and the underserved, the Agency said it continues to explore viable off-grid solutions, including solar mini-grids, solar home systems, solar streetlights and solar-powered irrigation pumps for all-year farming.

The Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS) is one of such strategically designed electrification model of the REA, perfected under the Agency’s Rural Electrification Fund (REF) with technical support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ); a key partner of the REA providing technical support and in-kind Grant; covering project equipment and installations.

While decentralized energy systems such as mini-grids and solar systems have proven efficient and sustainable for powering previously unserved and underserved Nigerians living in off-grid communities, the inter-connected mini-grid model is quickly gaining popularity as a viable solution designed to improve energy access where power supply is unreliable, insufficient or of poor quality.

About 12, 500 underserved Nigerians residing across 5 communities in Epe, Eredo Local Government Area of Lagos state will soon become new beneficiaries of this technology, through the construction of a 0.88MW solar hybrid interconnected mini-grid; scalable to up to 2MWp, said the REA.

A first of its kind in Lagos State, this intervention is as a result of a tripartite collaboration between the DISCO, Ikeja Electric; the Developer, A4TPower as well as the benefiting communities, with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) as the implementing Agency.

On the 31st of January 2023, the official groundbreaking of the project took place at the project site in Onabokun, Odoshiwola, Eredo LGA, Epe in Lagos State with representation from all stakeholders

Agencies present at the groundbreaking include the Federal Government’s implementing Agency, REA; the project developer A4TPower; GiZ-NESP; the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Ikeja Electric.

The uniqueness of the inter-connected mini-grids lies in its capacity to sustain underserved communities while serving as backups or primary power source to the main grid. In December 2022, the Honourable Minister of Power, Engr, Abubakar Aliyu and the MD/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad visited another interconnected mini-grid; a 1MW project in Zawaciki, Kano State now nearing completion, the REA said.

Beyond driving its mandate as an implementing Agency, the REA continues to serve as a knowledge hub for the exploration of off-grid solutions as well as a facilitator of productive collaborations in the sector. Ultimately, the REA’s Interconnected Mini-grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS) will impact over 138,000 Nigerians.