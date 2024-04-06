11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria and their service states

The Nigerian government privatised the electricity sector in November 2013. The sector is divided into generation, transmission, and distribution.
Generation companies (GenCos) and distribution companies (DisCos) are now private entities. The government still owns the transmission company.
Nigeria has several power plants connected to the national grid and 11 distribution companies delivering electricity to homes nationwide.
While other states have one DisCo each, Lagos has two companies distributing electricity in the state alone.
Here are the DisCos below and the states they covered.
Benin (BEDC)
Delta
Edo
Ekiti
Ondo
Kaduna (KDEDC)
Kaduna
Kebbi
Sokoto
Zamfara
Kano (KEDC)
Kano
Katsina
Jigawa
Yola (YEDC)
Adamawa
Borno
Taraba
Yobe
Jos (JEDC)
Bauchi
Benue
Gombe
Plateau
Abuja (AEDC)
FCT
Kogi
Nasarawa
Niger
Ibadan (IBEDC)
Kwara
Ogun
Osun
Oyo
Ikeja (IEDC)
Lagos
Eko (EKEDC)
Lagos
Port Harcourt (PEDC)
Akwa Ibom
Bayelsa
Cross River
Rivers
Enugu (EEDC)
Abia
Anambra
Ebonyi
Enugu
Imo