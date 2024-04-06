  • Sunday, April 07, 2024
11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria and their service states

Taofeek Oyedokun

April 6, 2024

The NESI Components: Exploring the Distribution Sub-Sector

The Nigerian government privatised the electricity sector in November 2013. The sector is divided into generation, transmission, and distribution.

Generation companies (GenCos) and distribution companies (DisCos) are now private entities. The government still owns the transmission company.

Nigeria has several power plants connected to the national grid and 11 distribution companies delivering electricity to homes nationwide.

While other states have one DisCo each, Lagos has two companies distributing electricity in the state alone.

Here are the DisCos below and the states they covered.

Benin (BEDC)
Delta
Edo
Ekiti
Ondo

Kaduna (KDEDC)
Kaduna
Kebbi
Sokoto
Zamfara

Kano (KEDC)
Kano
Katsina
Jigawa

Yola (YEDC)
Adamawa
Borno
Taraba
Yobe

Jos (JEDC)
Bauchi
Benue
Gombe
Plateau

Abuja (AEDC)
FCT
Kogi
Nasarawa
Niger

Ibadan (IBEDC)
Kwara
Ogun
Osun
Oyo

Ikeja (IEDC)
Lagos

Eko (EKEDC)
Lagos

Port Harcourt (PEDC)
Akwa Ibom
Bayelsa
Cross River
Rivers

Enugu (EEDC)
Abia
Anambra
Ebonyi
Enugu
Imo

