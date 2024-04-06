11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria and their service states

The Nigerian government privatised the electricity sector in November 2013. The sector is divided into generation, transmission, and distribution.

Generation companies (GenCos) and distribution companies (DisCos) are now private entities. The government still owns the transmission company.

Nigeria has several power plants connected to the national grid and 11 distribution companies delivering electricity to homes nationwide.

While other states have one DisCo each, Lagos has two companies distributing electricity in the state alone.

Here are the DisCos below and the states they covered.

Benin (BEDC)

Delta

Edo

Ekiti

Ondo

Kaduna (KDEDC)

Kaduna

Kebbi

Sokoto

Zamfara

Kano (KEDC)

Kano

Katsina

Jigawa

Yola (YEDC)

Adamawa

Borno

Taraba

Yobe

Jos (JEDC)

Bauchi

Benue

Gombe

Plateau

Abuja (AEDC)

FCT

Kogi

Nasarawa

Niger

Ibadan (IBEDC)

Kwara

Ogun

Osun

Oyo

Ikeja (IEDC)

Lagos

Eko (EKEDC)

Lagos

Port Harcourt (PEDC)

Akwa Ibom

Bayelsa

Cross River

Rivers

Enugu (EEDC)

Abia

Anambra

Ebonyi

Enugu

Imo