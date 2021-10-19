Police ban #EndSARS protest in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has banned any form of #EndSARS protest in the state on Wednesday, October 20.

The security agency said it never agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of October 20 of the demonstration, which cost many lives last year.

Public relations officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Tuesday, announced that only indoor and virtual gatherings will be allowed.

The spokesman said such events will get adequate security in recognition of rights of every Nigerian to express his or her interest.

The police disclosed they received intelligence that some groups and individuals were planning to stage an anti-EndSARS demonstration.

The command further warned the organisers of the protests that the police would deploy all legitimate means to stop or neutralise the planned protests.

“Attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a post being circulated on the social media insinuating that the police in Lagos have agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of the one year EndSARS anniversary on October 20, 2021.

Read Also: #EndSARS: Youths have reasons to demand better future – Sanwo-Olu

“On the contrary, the police will only allow an indoor and virtual event in commemoration of the EndSARS anniversary and will provide adequate security at the venue (s) if known. This is in recognition of rights of every Nigerian to express his or her interest.

“We wish we could permit such street protests. However, intelligence at our disposal has revealed plans by some faceless groups or individuals to stage an anti-EndSARS anniversary protest in the state same day.

“In view of the conflicting interest between the pro and anti- EndSARS anniversary groups and threat to cause mayhem, the command once again warns both groups against any form of street protest between now and October 20, 2021 and beyond,” the police said the statement.