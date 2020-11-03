EndSARS Protests: Osinbajo, Governors to interact on Zonal and State basis

Federal government on Tuesday said the Ad-Hoc Committee set up to engage with youths, civil society organisations, and different strands of leadership across the nation in the wake of the recent protests is now set to embark on its assignment to meet with the youths on Zonal and States basis

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had on Tuesday, presided over a meeting of the Committee where it was decided to promptly embark on a two-pronged engagement process on Zonal and State-based respectively.

For the State-based engagements, each of the 36 State Governors and FCT Minister would meet with the leadership and representatives of the identified groups in their States. This would then be immediately followed by zonal interactions where the Vice President and members of the Committee would feature.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media Laolu Akande, said the engagements will not only include youth groups but also traditional, religious and political leaders.

Others include the Civil society groups as well as opinion moulders like the media.

“The interactions would feature issues around employment, social safety nets and national unity and security of lives and properties among others.

The meeting which was attended virtually by all Governors representing each of the 6 geopolitical zones in the country also formally adopted the Terms of Reference of the committee

The terms of reference include to engage representatives of Youths, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and others, Political, Religious and Traditional leaders on employment and social safety net programmes among other issues, the Security Agencies and develop ways of delivering more control to State Governors who are the Chief Security Officers of their States and

recommend effective solutions to the rising divisiveness and propose ways of strengthening national unity.

Others are to develop a framework for the coordination of action steps to be taken by both the Federal and State Governments in response to the fundamental issues underlying the EndSARs Protests, co-opt and or invite any individual or Corporate body that may facilitate the work of the Committee; and

Report to Council with such recommendations as may be considered appropriate.

The National Economic Council, NEC had at the last Thursday meeting, resolved that there were deeper reasons behind the ENDSARS protests and its fallout should be addressed by both the Federal and State Governments.

Members of the NEC ADHOC COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS, all of whom attended today’s meeting are:

The committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also has Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor representing Northwest, Babagana Zulum – Borno State Governor representing Northeast, Abubakar Bello – Niger State Governor representing North Central, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor representing Southwest, Dave Umahi – Ebonyi State Governor representing Southeast and Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State Governor representing South South