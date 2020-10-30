ENDSARS: Police arrest 18 ‘arsonists’ in Abia

The police in Abia have arrested 18 suspects in connection with attack and destruction of properties during the hijacked #EndSARS protest in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Abia, Janet Agbede, at a press conference in Umuahia, explained that the command also recovered one rifle with 12 rounds of live ammunition and other weapons.

She listed the places attacked and looted, by the hoodlums in Aba, to include five commercial banks, two court buildings, Aba town hall, Aba South chairman’s office, vehicle licensing office and Aba fire service. She warned other intended looters and arsonists still hiding in the state, to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law.

According to her, despite the ban on the protest, it spread like a wildfire, across the country. In Abia, it initially appeared to be peaceful, which necessitated giving them police protection.

“However, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, hoodlums masquerading as #ENDSARS protesters, murdered two police officers, beheaded and burnt one of them to aches. They also robbed them of their riffles.

“The hoodlums looted and burnt a building housing a unit of the police at Old Zone 6 annex in Aba. They also attempted to attack police stations simultaneously and Correctional Service Centre in Umuahia with intention to set them ablaze”.

She also debunked rumours that Fulanis in the state were plotting an attack on the people of Abia State.