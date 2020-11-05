ENDSARS: Monarch wants Oyetola to bring criminals to justice

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Asabi Koleosho has urged the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, to bring those who hijacked the recent ENDSARS protest to perpetrate criminal acts in Osun, to justice.

Recall that Governor Oyetola’s convoy was attacked during the protest, which swept through various parts of the country.

Koleosho reacting to the development said it was disturbing that a sitting governor could be treated with so much disdain. He frowned at the actions of the hoodlums, urging their arrest and prosecution.

He, however, expressed support for the demand of the youths in the country to end police brutality, saying the Nigeria Police Force was long due for reform. He cited instances the police have acted unscrupulously and ultra-vice in the discharge of their duties.

He urged Nigerian youths in taking the bull by the horn and standing up to have their voices heard, to shun criminality and pursue their demand peacefully.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rising to the occasion in meeting the 5for5 demands of the youths. The monarch also applauded the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), Mohammed Adamu for dismantling SARS, saying “it shows we have a listening government.

He commended Governor Oyetola for apologising to the people for his delay in not having addressed the protesters since the protest began, and for agreeing to compensate families that lost their lives as a result of the struggle. This, he said, showed the government was willing to cooperate and work with the people regardless of their status, religion, tribe or sex.