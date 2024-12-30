New Nigerian foundation launches £100,000 initiative to support female entrepreneurs

The Mary Ojulari Foundation, a new charity launched in Lagos will help young Nigerian women start their own businesses by giving them money, training, and expert advice. It plans to give £5,000 each to 20 young women entrepreneurs in early 2025.

The foundation’s Vanguard Fellowship programme, set to begin in early 2025, will select 20 fellows from an initial pool of 40 candidates to receive seed funding, workspace access, and mentorship support. The total grant funding for the pilot cohort amounts to £100,000.

“Our mission is to create opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive through innovation, collaboration, and empowerment,” said Mary Ojulari, who started the foundation after working in finance for 25 years, including 12 years abroad.

The fellowship programme begins with a two-week Ignite Bootcamp, where participants will receive intensive entrepreneurial training. The foundation aims to support ventures that address local challenges with creative and sustainable solutions.

Beyond the fellowship, the foundation has launched the Aspire Scholarship Programme, which provides educational and vocational support to orphaned youth. The organisation also plans to conduct advocacy work focused on equality and human capital development.

The foundation is currently seeking partnerships with corporations, individuals, and policymakers to expand its impact across Nigeria. Interested parties can learn more through the foundation’s website at www.maryojularifoundation.org.

The launch comes at a time when Nigeria is seeing increased focus on entrepreneurship development and women’s economic empowerment as drivers of economic growth. The foundation’s approach of combining direct financial support with mentorship and training aims to make lasting positive changes in communities that need help.

