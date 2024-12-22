Economic hardship: 200 households receive food items from PAC Foundation

As parts of efforts to tackle growing hunger amid Nigeria’s economic hardship, PAC Foundation has distributed foodstuffs to about 200 households in Ewu Community, Oshodi, during an outreach in Lagos.

The initiative was designed to bring the much-needed relief to residents of the community during this festive season.

Omolola Ojo, executive secretary of PAC Foundation, emphasised the organisation’s mission to create meaningful impact through acts of kindness.

“At PAC Foundation, we believe in the power of love and community. This outreach is a demonstration of our core values – compassion and shared humanity. We are privileged to stand alongside the people of Ewu Community and bring some joy to their lives as the year comes to a close.”

The outreach was conducted in collaboration with community leaders to ensure that the most vulnerable households were prioritised. Ayeni Tajudeen, the Baale of Ewu Community, expressed his gratitude for the timely intervention.

“This initiative by PAC Foundation has come as a blessing to many families who are struggling during these times. The Foundation’s thoughtfulness and support have made a real difference in our community, and we are truly grateful.

“Highlighting the Foundation’s dedication to partnerships and sustainability, Joshua Dominic, programmes and partnership officer at PAC Foundation, remarked: “Our goal is not only to provide immediate relief but also to foster hope and resilience within communities. We are inspired by the gratitude and smiles of the beneficiaries today, and this fuels our resolve to continue building impactful programs for underserved communities.”

Share