Daramola Dynasty Foundation grants ₦1.5 Million to young Nigerian entrepreneurs

The Daramola Dynasty Foundation has awarded 1.5 million Naira in grants to five small business owners through its ProSkill Accelerator Program, targeting the significant challenge of youth unemployment in Nigeria.

With youth unemployment affecting over 40% of young people, the foundation aims to support entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas but lack funding. The grants are designed to help small business owners expand their operations and create economic opportunities.

Founder Olanrewaju Daramola highlighted the broader mission behind the financial support. “This grant is about empowering entrepreneurs to lead with purpose,” he said. “Your success can create jobs and inspire others.”

Read Also: World Bank approves establishment of agribusiness hub in Ekiti

The winners came from diverse businesses. For instance, Rasaq Adenike of TGS Footwear plans to increase production capacity, while Adewale Matthew will use the grant to expand his cassava farming business.

Vanessa Kelechi, the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, noted that the selection process was rigorous, focusing on entrepreneurs showing remarkable innovation and potential.

By supporting these young business owners, the Daramola Dynasty Foundation hopes to contribute to economic growth and provide opportunities in a challenging job market.

Share