We’ve beefed up security in schools ahead of resumption – FG

The federal government on Thursday said it it has beefed up security across schools as students and pupils prepare to resume.

Government had in July ordered the closure of the federal government college Kwali and other schools subsequently shut down in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over fear of terrorists attack.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, speaking in Abuja ahead of the 2022 edition of the “International Day To Protect Education From Attack” said, “The ministry in collaboration with relevant security agencies is safeguarding our schools generally and that would not be an isolated case. Rest assured that the safety of our children is very important to us”.

Adamu, who was represented by the minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, said the theme was devised by the Ministry to create awareness on the existence of the School Safety Policy and the need for state governments, Education Institutions and stakeholders, civil society organizations, the Military, and the general public to operationalize the guidance therein.

Read also: Bauchi, Katsina, Kano house highest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria

“The School Safety Policy copiously highlights the strategies for emergency preparedness in education institutions, measures for harm reduction, stakeholders to contact for help in case of imminent attack, deterrence of the Military from using education institutions and procedures to ensure that education continues if the attack is inevitable,” he said.

“Consequently, the Ministry will celebrate the event with pre activities and a grand finale. The pre-activities was initiated by call letters to education institutions to commence the preparation of learners that will perform at the occasion. The performance will involve re-enactment of conflict situations in education institutions through playlets or dance drama, poetic renditions and debate competition based on the theme.”

He added that experts will also give informational talks on the “Significance of the Minimum Standard Document which codified the operationalization of the School Safety Policy as a collective responsibility by all education stakeholders, and the entire school community including learners, Parents, Teachers, Education administrators, Parents Teachers Association, (PTAs), School Based Management Committees (SBMCs), and other relevant Government Agencies.