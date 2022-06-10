WASSCE 2022: WAEC worried over rogue websites activities

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has voiced its concern over the activities of website rogues in the ongoing May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Moyosola Adeyegbe, the acting public affairs officer of WAEC in a statement condemned students, their parents and website rogues for subverting the due process of academic excellence.

She called on the stakeholders and the general public not to be mindful of the unpleasant activities committed by dishonest people in the conduct of the 2022 WASSCE.

“The council is aware of the operations of these vile individuals, most especially the rogue website operators, who are hell-bent on sabotaging the noble efforts and concrete arrangements put in place by WAEC to ensure the successful conduct of the examination.

“The council is equally aware that these individuals perpetuate their dastardly acts through various social media platforms, such as Blogs, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram,” Adeyegbe noted.

Furthermore, Adeyegbe stressed that these disloyal citizens tend to see WASSCE and other examinations as a business venture and a means of making money; hence, they go about deceiving innocent and gullible students and their parents.

She said examinations fraudsters lure students and their parents by recommending shortcuts to examination success such as telling them that WAEC questions can be accessed earlier than the due date.

“This is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell. Please, for the avoidance of doubt, and for the benefit of the general public, this is not true.

“The council works hard to put firm security measures in place to protect the integrity of its test items. Unfortunately, some candidates have fallen prey to the ‘trash’ being served on these rogue platforms. They no longer read their books because of the promise of access to “WAEC questions!” This is a very sad and dangerous development,” she noted.

The WAEC spokesperson reiterated that the council guarantees the general public that the website rogues would not go unpunished, “the council will stop at nothing to ensure that the fight against this societal ill is won at all costs.”

She applauded the Nigeria Police Force for their robust collaboration in this regard in tackling this ugly development.

Adeyegbe went on to encourage the students to be hard working as there are no shortcuts to examination success. She warned the students that any of them caught in the act would be appropriately sanctioned as approved by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), WAEC’s highest decision-making organ on examination-related matters.

“It will be painful to spend 6 years in secondary school and not have any results to show for your learning and efforts,” she warned.