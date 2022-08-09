WAEC releases WASSCE 2022 results with 76.36% pass

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the May 16 to June 23 of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) on August 8, 2022 with 76.36 pass record.

Patrick Areghan, the head of national office at WAEC made this known while speaking at a media briefing. According to him, the results were released 45 days after the last paper.

The 76.36percent pass record for the 2022 result represents a decrease of five percent compared to the 2021 performance at 81.7percent pass record.

WAEC stated that a total of 1,222,505 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. This figure represents 76.36percent of the 1,601,047 candidates that sat for the examination.

Meanwhile the examination body has revealed to candidates the easiest way to check the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

To check the result, candidates who sat for the examinations need a WAEC scratch card and visit www.waecdirect.org.

Below are the steps in checking the result

1. Login WAEC Result Checker Website www.waecdirect.org.

2. Enter your Examination Number

3. Select Examination Type e.g May/June

4. Select Exams Year e.g 2022

5. Click on Check Result.