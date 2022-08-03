JAMB fixes August 6 for mop-up exam in 10 centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set Saturday, August 6, 2022, as the date for the board’s mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in order to provide equal chances to all candidates seeking tertiary education.

JAMB in its Weekly Bulletin stated that the decision was as a result of its determination to give equal opportunity to all candidates who are desirous of tertiary education.

“JAMB, after every UTME exercise, reviews various reports from officials in the field and video footage of the examination. The reviews are done by a team of experts, with a view to detecting activities subversive of the examination process.

“It’s after all the reports have been collated and considered that the management would take critical decisions as to the necessity or otherwise of a mop-up examination for affected candidates.

“So, after a thorough analysis of the conduct of the 2022 UTME in 10 centres spread across five states of the federation where examination malpractice was established to have taken place, it became necessary to cancel the results of all the candidates who sat for the examination in the affected 10 centres,” the statement read in part.

This is in line with JAMB’s tradition of reviewing the video footage of the examination and various reports from the board’s officials in the field by its team of experts after each UTME in an effort to identify activities subversive to the examination process.

Hence, following a thorough investigation of the conduct of the 2022 UTME in ten centres spread across five states of the federation where examination misconduct was revealed, it became essential to cancel the results of all candidates who sat the examination in the ten centres.

Read also: No minimum uniform UTME scores for institutions, says JAMB

The Board also took note of the fact that some innocent candidates had to sit their exams at these locations.

All candidates who took the UTME at the centres indicted have been rescheduled for August 6, 2022, mop-up. Candidates who were absent from such centres for whatever reason are however not qualified for the mop-up examination. The centres are as follows;

1. ABIA: BENJYN International Academy, BENJYN Avenue, Amaorji-Ukwu, Obingwa LGA.

2. ABIA: Edward and Mercy Nwokocha CBT ICT Services LTD, Mbato Secondary School, Umungalagu Eziama Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

3. ABIA: Freedom World Academy Int’l. 12 Okpu-Umobo Str, Osisioma Aba.

4. ABIA: National Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuokea, 1 Oji Avenue, Off 3 Glass Industry Road Aba.

5. ABIA: St. Anthony Comprehensive Secondary School, 83B Omuma Road, Off Ama-Ogbonna, Aba.

6. ANAMBRA: Obidon Systematic Computers Ltd. No. 31 LIMCA Road, Nkpor, along Mr. BIGGS- Old Road, Onitsha.

7. ANAMBRA: Urban ICT Centre, Urban Girls’ Secondary School, Fegge, Onitsha.

8. DELTA: Holy Ghost International School, No. 1 Tiroro Close, Off Izomo Road, Off DSC Expressway, Ovwian, Aladja, Udu LGA.

9. EDO: Yomnet Academy, NICON House, 55 Akpakpava Str, Opp. ECOBank, Benin City.

10. LAGOS: Seylek City College, 68A, Jebba Street, Ebute Metta East.

Other categories of applicants slated for the Mop-up UTME on August 6, 2022, are 142 candidates who were unable to take the UTME due to fingerprint anomalies; 28 candidates who were unable to take the examination due to technical difficulties in several centres; and 1,799 unsuccessful BVM candidates who were recaptured at testing centres.

JAMB confirms that examination fraud will not be tolerated and that it will do everything in its power to counteract it.