WAEC raises SSCE fee by 30%

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has increased the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) fee by about 30 percent.

With the increase, students entering for the examination will now pay N18,000 as against the previous fee of N13,950.

Patrick Areghan, the head of the Nigeria national office of WAEC made this known during a recent visit to a marking centre in Abuja. Areghan explained that the conversion of the naira to the dollar was misery and that the upward review of the fee was necessary to enable the council render its services efficiently to Nigerian students.

“There has to be that marginal increase to enable us offer better services. The examiners are now happy as we are able to increase their marking fees through this marginal increase. The money actually went for the payment of examiners to enable us to satisfy them so that they can do the job better,” he said.

He, however, noted that the idea of introducing the Computer Based Test (CBT) in the conduct of WAEC examinations would only be achieved if the government provided the required facilities to enable and sustain the conduct of such examinations.

“WAEC conducts examinations for over 20,000 secondary schools in the country and in 76 subjects and as such it would be difficult to use CBT for its examinations knowing well that a candidate could offer as low as eight subjects,” he said.

Pateh Bah, the registrar of WAEC speaking at the event, said he was satisfied with the works carried out by examiners at the centre and the prompt release of results.

He said that the examiners had worked within the time limit of 45 days to which examination results would be released.

Ato Essuman, chairman of the council, urged the Nigerian government to assist WAEC in procuring a printing machine that would help the council offer quicker and better service delivery.