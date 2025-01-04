WAEC offers students quicker WASSCE retake option

Remita partners WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has unveiled an initiative toward curbing delays experience by candidates who want to retake one or two papers in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to John Kapi, the head of public affairs at WAEC, the initiative named WASSCE PC1, will allow students to resit specific subjects in January and February 2025, hence, removing the traditional waiting period for the next examination cycle.

This development will specifically help candidates in Ghana and some other West African countries whose WAEC results were released recently, retake their failed paper earlier.

Kapi described the move as a significant milestone for education in West Africa. “This initiative offers students a timely opportunity to improve their grades and maintain academic progression,” he said.

The WAEC’s head of public affairs highlighted the registration process, noting that students have until January 8, 2025, to register online via WAEC’s website or through accredited internet cafés. The examinations will run from January 24 to February 15, 2025.

Read also: WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results, withholds 215,267

Initially, the examinations will be conducted in regional capitals, as the maiden edition is expected to attract a relatively small number of candidates.

Kapi emphasised that this approach ensures efficiency and accessibility for participants.

“Students can now avoid a year-long academic setback, thanks to this initiative,” he added, encouraging prospective candidates to take advantage of the registration period.

In Nigeria, the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates will be held in February 2025. Registration for the first series of the exam will be online closes on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share