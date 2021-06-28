US Consulate partners Igbinedion Varsity to launch 18th Window on America in Nigeria

The United States of America Consulate in Lagos has launched its 18th Window on America in Nigeria.

The 18th Window on America launched in the country with the name “Benin City Window on America” (BCWoA) was in partnership with the Igbinedion University (IUO), Okada, Edo State.

Speaking at the official launch of the platform, Stephen Ibelli, Public Affairs Officer of the consulate said the window which will serve as a platform for the US family worldwide, added that 13th of the platforms are already being launched in the Southern part of Nigeria.

Ibelli said the window will serve as a community centre where young people develop their ideas, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills through programs and workshops designed especially for them.

“The window on America will offer its services, programs and resources to the public at no cost.

“It is also a platform for people to learn about the American country, including its government, history, culture, and educational system through programmes, lectures, books and electronic resources provided by the US government for free.

“The window will expose visitors to abundant opportunities in the US in the area of education, research, financing and searching for the best universities to study.

“It will also provide information on education, research, financing and how to find the best universities in the country because the US has more than 4000 Universities”,he said.

Ibelli added that the window was in accordance with a mantra to engage, educate and empower.

The United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer, who appreciated the support of the University, noted that without the support the official launching wouldn’t have been possible.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Lawrence Ezemonye, opined that the partnership represented a strategic collaboration aimed at bolstering cultural integration, education, skill acquisition, youth empowerment among others for the benefit of the people of Edo State.

Ezemonye said the American space would provide the opportunity for the people of Edo and Nigeria, in general, to connect with the United States.

“Prior to this launch, Benin City Window on America has already hosted a number of in-person virtual meetings, including the just-concluded series on Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) camp, targeted at the youth and fresh graduates that ran for almost five weeks.

“Conversation with Alumna, Speak with a Diplomat and the Employability Webinars are all standardized programmes for America Space amongst others.

“I am sure you will all agree that this initiative is timely and apt for our country in general and Edo State in particular, as it would go a long way to support democratic and economic growth as the youths become empowered and engaged meaningfully”, he stated.

Also speaking, the Chancellor of the university, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, commended the United States of America Consulate in Lagos for choosing the university as the 13th partners for the window on America initiative in Southern Nigeria.

The chancellor represented by the Deputy Chancellor, Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo said there were capable hands at the university to handle the project.

“No doubt that we in Nigeria are hungry for knowledge, especially in Edo, we are known as highly educated people, and we also liked to be skilled-oriented.

“On this note, I like to commend this purpose of yours of not only bringing information but also wanted to train youths for tomorrow to be able to stand on their feet”,he added.

Igbinedion, however, appealed to the consulate to try to propagate a window on Igbinedion University in America.

“Now that you have a window on America, I also like to appeal that when you get back, you should try to propagate a window on Igbinedion University in America.

“Help us to promote the first private university in Nigeria, and we assured you that whatever it will take for you to succeed, and have more awareness we are willing to support you,” Igbinedion added.