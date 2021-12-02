University of Ottawa opens undergraduate scholarship opportunities for African students

The University of Ottawa has announced an $11 million (N4.5billion) scholarship opportunity for African students, the University has said in a statement.

The Entrance and Excellence scholarship will provide incoming African students with a four-year scholarship to cover the partial cost of their university tuition. The University of Ottawa is proud of the diversity of its international student body.

“Our scholarship program is one of the most generous in Canada. It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study at University. The new scholarship will give African students studying in English access to numerous pilot programs in three faculties for a significantly reduced cost of tuition,” the University said in a statement.

The renewable scholarship is offered to international students who are citizens of African countries, who are admitted in the fall 2022 term (September start date) or later with an admission average of 80percent or higher, who are studying in English, and who enroll in one of the specified undergraduate programs in the faculties of Engineering, Science, or Social Sciences.

According to the higher institution of learning, the scholarship will provide a significant financial contribution to the students’ education; reduce their tuition fees by $17,500 to $25,000 for the excellence scholarships and by $12,000 to $20,000 for the entrance scholarships, depending on the program annually.

Eligible students for the scholarship will automatically receive it upon enrolment as it will be applied directly to their tuition fees.

The Entrance scholarship cannot be combined with the Excellence scholarship for African students studying in English.

To assist students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host a series of virtual sessions to answer questions and guide prospective students on the application process.

In 2020, more than $42 million in scholarships were allocated to undergraduate students and $35 million to graduate students.

All eligible students are considered for this award and will be notified at the time of their admission.

Although no application is required for this scholarship, recipients will be asked to submit proof of citizenship of a country of territory in Africa before receiving their first instalments.

The submission deadline for all 2022 nominations is March 31, 2022, at 5 pm central time.