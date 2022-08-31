UNIBEN denies backing out of ASUU strike, says “no retreat, no surrender”

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) branch, on Wednesday urged members of the public to disregard the “misinformation”, making the rounds that the institution has pulled out of the ongoing strike and will resume normal activities on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Ray Chikogu, chairman, ASUU UNIBEN, in a statement, issued to journalists in Benin City Wednesday, said the branch is “irrevocably” committed to executing the current strike to its logical conclusion until the National Executive Council (NEC) of the academic body deems it fit to direct otherwise.

Read also: Anger heightens over FG’s handling of ASUU strike

“The leadership of the University of Benin Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has read with amusement, a piece of information purporting that the University of Benin has backed out of the ongoing ASUU strike and that the University resumes normal activities on September 4, 2022.

“The branch is more than aware that the intelligentsia have a moral obligation to rescue public tertiary education from the grip of retrogressive forces in the corridors of power who insist on imposing forced labour, paying slave wages, and pricing access to quality education out of the reach of the ordinary Nigerian child.

“ASUU UNIBEN is convinced that these forces need to be checked for the sake of posterity, and that the time is now. For us, it is no retreat, no surrender. We have no doubts whatsoever that the verdict of history will be on the side of ASUU.