TRCN registered teachers jostle for N6.5m MTOTY prize

Coronavirus pandemic and the school closure aside, thousands of secondary school teachers who are duly registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), will jostle for the star prize of N6.5million 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

The competition which is under the Nigerian Breweries Plc.’s Felix Ohiwerei Educational Trust Fund (FOETF), to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria is in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

Sade Morgan, the corporate affairs director, Nigerian Breweries Plc. says this year’s edition the sixth in the series is particularly special and symbolic. “The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our existence including education. Nevertheless, it has also showcased the resilient spirit of our teachers who have been unrelenting in finding new ways to continue to teach students virtually despite technological challenges and limitations.

Morgan while speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the initiative in Lagos noted that Maltina Teacher of the Year is an initiative that is cherished and keenly supported by our management team who are deeply passionate about education.

This is why we are committed and very happy to commence our annual search for the best secondary school teacher in Nigeria with the Call for Entry commencing on June 30 and closes on August 14, 2020.

According to her, “The winning and other qualifying teachers would be revealed in by October in commemoration of the 2020 World Teacher’s Day. We celebrate Nigerian teachers who continue to break new grounds and immeasurably contribute to the future of our great nation, by helping to groom and nurture the next generation.”

Speaking on the prizes, Morgan said, “As with previous years, the winner will receive a total cash prize of 6.5 million Naira reward, in addition to a trophy. One million naira as a first prize winner, five hundred thousand Naira as state champion and one million Naira annually for the next 5years, he/she also receives a capacity development training while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory. Our inclusion of a computer laboratory is in recognition of the reality that now more than ever, digital capabilities are essential for Nigeria teachers in teaching students.

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the National Treasurer, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Segun Raheem, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for their role in celebrating teachers through the initiative, assuring that the association would mobilize teachers across the country to participate in the 2020 MTOTY as part of its commitment in motivating and inspiring teachers all over Nigeria who are moving education forward despite global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such consistent investment on the part of Nigerian Breweries Plc is the hallmark of a good corporate organization that has remained true to its ideals and commitment of improving the education sector,” Raheem said.