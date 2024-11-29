Peter Obi advocates investment on youth future through education

…celebrates two young exceptional Nigerians for global feats

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election has advocated for investment on Nigerian youth’s future through education.

Obi made the call through his official X handle @PeterObi while celebrating Eniola Shokunbi and David Akiogbe, two young Nigerians who achieved exceptional feats in tech-innovation, and academics excellence.

“I have, over the years, remained firm in my belief in the limitless potential of the Nigerian youths, who, when given the right leadership support, will continue to blaze on the global stage.

“Just today, I read the inspiring reports of two Nigerian children currently making waves within and outside Nigeria, and in my usual tradition of celebrating and encouraging young exceptional personalities, I must not fail to share their stories.

“First is Eniola Shokunbi, a 12-year-old Nigerian girl in Connecticut, USA, who designed an air filter to reduce the spread of airborne diseases in schools and has received an approved funding of $11.5 million from the Connecticut State Bond Commission for the design.

“Next is David Akiogbe, a 15-year-old Nigerian boy, who made an impressive top score of 1580 on his Scholastic Assessment Test, SAT, as also confirmed by MIT, and is set to leverage the academic success to excel on the global stage.”

The former governor of Anambra State said that the inspiring stories of these young Nigerians represent the potential of millions of Nigerian children whose talents remain untapped, many of whom are among the over 20 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all because of our uncaring attitude as leaders.

“We must now focus on investing in their future through education. I have repeatedly stated that my continual support for education across the country stems from my unwavering belief that with the right investments in our youths, they will be able to explore their talents, develop their skills, and contribute productively to the development of our nation while excelling on the global stage,” he said.

He applauded Eniola and David for achieving the global recognition that has brought honour to the nation which according to him, now serves as an inspiration to other youth.

“With such future stars in the horizon, I am very confident that a New Nigeria is possible,” he wrote.

