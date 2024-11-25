Education is not a scam; It’s a path to prosperity

Nigeria’s education system, once a beacon of hope for millions of young minds, now lies in disarray. The once-promising sector is plagued by underfunding, dilapidated infrastructure, and a chronic shortage of qualified teachers. This perfect storm has led to a decline in the quality of education, leaving a generation of young Nigerians unprepared for the challenges of the 21st century. This exacerbates the cycle of poverty and inequality by forcing an increasing proportion of youngsters to drop out of school.

Today, Nigeria faces a profound crisis that threatens the foundation of its future. In the north, extremist groups are increasingly recruiting young Nigerians, luring them with promises of cash—up to ₦1 million for membership, according to recent reports. In the south, a growing number of youths dismiss formal education as irrelevant, embracing the mantra, “School na scam.” This dangerous trajectory risks producing a generation that sees education not as a bridge to prosperity but as a dead end.

If we do not act urgently, the consequences will be dire. A shift in mindset is critical, and we must inspire hope in education by reshaping the narrative. Success stories can help. Take the example of an 18-year-old student at the University of Lagos who, armed with tech skills acquired at 15, now earns ₦4 million annually as a remote developer. His story proves that education is not a scam but a gateway to endless possibilities.

The belief that education is futile often stems from its perceived disconnect from real-life opportunities. Many youths seek quick riches, even if it means becoming scammers. But even those who desire wealth need skills like communication, people management, and financial literacy to sustain success. Addressing this mindset demands a collaborative effort between the government, private sector, and visionary organisations to transform education into a tangible path to prosperity.

Ahead of the recent G20 Leaders’ Summit, UNESCO offered insightful strategies for education reform. One example is Lebanon’s Cash for Education programme, which provides monthly financial support to vulnerable families to offset non-tuition costs for schooling. Such incentives prevent dropouts and combat issues like child labour and early marriage. In Nigeria’s case, similar interventions could address radicalization and other social ills.

Uzbekistan’s One Million Programmers initiative offers another inspiring model. By incentivising teachers to integrate digital tools in classrooms with rewards, the program drives both teacher training and student engagement. Nigeria, with over 18 million out-of-school children, could adapt this approach to foster digital literacy and reduce educational inequality.

However, addressing these challenges will require more than copying foreign models. UNESCO rightly advocates a holistic, lifelong approach to education that integrates socio-emotional skills, environmental sustainability, and interdisciplinary knowledge into curricula. Such reforms will not only equip learners to navigate future challenges but also dismantle the notion that schooling lacks relevance.

Some progress has already been made. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in collaboration with Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has trained 250 teachers, created a teachers’ learning community, and equipped six Smart Schools with educational resources. Similarly, Teesas Education has produced over 10,000 digital learning videos, partnered with governments, and deployed integrated education management systems to improve learning outcomes in public schools.

These initiatives demonstrate that change is possible, but scaling them nationwide is essential. The government must lead the charge in fostering a culture that values education, innovation, and lifelong learning. This requires not just funding but also a coordinated effort to reimagine curricula, integrate technology, and promote success stories that resonate with the youth.

The narrative must shift. Education is not a luxury—it is the foundation of peace, prosperity, and resilience. If Nigeria is to secure its future, we must transform our approach to education today. The time to act is now.

Jimoh Smith Abdul-Azeez writes from Lagos.

