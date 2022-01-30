Osibanjo, Gbajabiamila, Olanipekun others to grace UNILAG law faculty inaugural reunion

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Faculty of law is set to host her Alumni from 1962 till date to an inaugural reunion.

The reunion which is tagged ‘The Great Home Coming’ and holds from 7th – 12th February 2022 would be attended by several distinguished personalities who are alumni of the faculty; including the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, legal luminary, Wole Olanipekun, Justice Bode Rhodes (Rtd), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, among several others.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, Taiwo Osipitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), distinguished professor and chairman of UNILAG Alumni Relations Committee of the faculty of law, said the event which was initially slated to hold on April 2020 was postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Osipitan said the five-day event would start at 9am on February 7th, with a formal opening ceremony at the faculty, after which invited alumni would serve as guest lecturers on that day and two subsequent days to lecture students on the courses that are on the faculty’s time table.

The distinguished professor stressed that a colloquium is scheduled for Thursday 10th February at 9am with distinguished alumni such as Senator Bashir Ajibola and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ade Ipaye.

The keynote speaker at the colloquium is professor Fidelis Odita (SAN), also a former student of the faculty.

He said the Home Coming would end with a dinner on Saturday, February 12th at the Harbour point event Centre Victoria Island, which would be attended by special guests, including the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, current Minister Niyi Adebayo among other eminent alumni.

According to him,” The maiden Home Coming seeks for the very first time to bring most living Alumni of the faculty to the university in order for them to relive their days as students while creating a platform for bonding amongst past and present students, as well as past and present lectures.

“The coast is clear and the first time to also gather together subject to the observation of the strict protocol rules and regulation for the Great Homecoming which kicks off on 7th February 2022 in our faculty of law”.

Also in attendance at the briefing was Funke Agbor (SAN) who is the chairman, planning committee, Dean of the faculty, some alumni, lecturers, and current students.