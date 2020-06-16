Ortom signs bills for conversion of two colleges to polytechnics

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has signed two bills for the conversion of Alfred Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies (AATCAPS), to Alfred Akawe Torkula Polytechnic Makurdi and Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture Yandev to Akperan Orshi Polytechnic Yandev.

Ortom who assented to the bill at Benue Peoples House Makurdi, on June 11, 2020 expressed optimism that the state “is moving towards achieving her educational advancement

He said the two institutions were part of his administration’s deliberate efforts to reposition the education sector to meet challenges of the 21st century.

The Governor stated that the assent was only the beginning of the process and that proactive steps would be taken to secure the necessary regulatory approvals to admit, train and graduate people who would add greater value to the state.

He urged the Benue State Executive Council to speedily approve recommendations contained in the report on the polytechnics and called on host communities to take advantage of opportunities created by siting of the institutions in their areas.

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba while presenting the bills to the Governor for assent, acknowledged the enormous benefits that would be derived from the initiatives and solicited sustained support of the people.

Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar(Prof) congratulated Governor Ortom on the feat and for his determination to uplift the standard of education in the state, giving assurance that the Ministry would hasten the process for accreditation of the two institutions.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is the regulatory institution, overseeing polytechnics in Nigeria.