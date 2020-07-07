Opportunity opens for postgraduate studies as Cranfield offers courses in Energy, others

Opportunity has opened for Nigerian graduates wishing to undertake postgraduate studies at Cranfield University as the school invites applications from such Nigerians for courses in her School of Water, Energy and Environment for the September 2020 academic session.

Cranfield University, a specialist postgraduate university in the United Kingdom (UK), is ranked number two in UK for graduate employment, number one for Research income per academics and a 6-time winner of the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary prize.

The University, according to a statement obtained by BusinessDay in Lagos, is globally renowned for teaching and research excellence and creating worldwide leaders in technology and management.

“Cranfield School of Water, Energy and Environment is dedicated to training students to become leaders in the environmental and energy sectors,” Ifeanyi Udofia, the university’s representative for sub-Saharan Africa, explained in the statement.

Read also: FX shortage impedes new investment in Nigeria, says EFG Hermes

Udofia explained further that the school also empowers students to facilitate changes and address major environmental issues like fossil fuel energy replacement, improving precision agriculture and soil health, wastewater treatment, among others.

“Cranfield University has a longstanding reputation for training professionals in the environmental and energy industries. Our postgraduate degree courses form an extensive portfolio covering all aspects of the diverse, modern environment and energy sectors and our full-time postgraduate degrees are ideal for ambitious graduates and professionals from Africa and across the globe,” she said.

The country representative also stated that “with the current global focus on the full range of environmental issues, graduates of water, energy and environment courses at Cranfield University are highly sought after by employers globally as they possess advanced knowledge and management skills to analyse processes, principles and practices essential to environmental challenges.”

She explained further that successful graduates have been able to pursue or enhance careers in a variety of key areas such as Research Consultant, Environmental Scientist, Waste Consultant, Risk Prevention & Environmental Engineer, Project Engineer and more, while previous students have gone on to jobs within prestigious institutions like Golder Associates, Arup, Seche Environment, Deloitte, BP, Chevron, WSP, Jacobs, SCOTEC UK and Mondelēz International.

According to her, Cranfield offers a series of funding opportunities to African students that can be accessed on the university’s funding finder page which provides a list of financial support sources for international students.