Onyemachi Ogbulu appeals to leaders on quelling insecurity in university community

Onyemachi Ogbulu, the vice-chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), has appealed to community leaders and all stakeholders to help crush the rising rate of insecurity within and around the university community.

Ogbulu made the call at the university community in Uturu, Abia State while meeting with the leadership of security agencies and the Miyetti Allah to perfect methods to subdue any acts of banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery within the school, host community, and outside the environs.

The vice-chancellor according to the report called the crucial security meeting to address the insecurity situation in the community. The representatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Service (DSS), Abia State Executive Council, and the State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) were among those present at the meeting.

Ogbulu tasked all stakeholders to tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country, as security should be everyone’s business.

“Security is a national challenge which must be addressed holistically, to ensure the protection of lives and properties, and traveler’s safety on our roads,” he said.

Most of the representatives of the various groups at the meeting commended the vice-chancellor for his sporadic and functional leadership qualities.

Recall that recently Samuel Kanu Uche, the prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, was abducted with others along Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway, and had to pay N100million ransom to the kidnappers to regain their freedom.

According to the clergyman, “I went for my apostolic duty as the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria to induct the national officers of the Boys’ Brigade which we call the association of Methodist brigades that took me to Nneochi, I conducted the service, I did the induction and dedication.

“I was rushing to Owerri airport to catch up with my flight back to Lagos because I had an assignment to carry out yesterday. So, as we were rushing we just ascended the hill from that white suit and as we’re trying to descend to Leru in Umuchieze all in Abia State.

“As we were approaching three boys came out from the bush and pointed guns at us, they were all wearing black, and I said these are armed robbers, and our driver tried to speed up but they fired at our tires and the motor started somersaulting. Then their leader said, ‘I’m the commander-general of the forest and you have fallen into our hands.”

The clergyman disclosed that their abductors told them that they are not armed robbers but kidnappers who kidnap for ransom. He said that they were told to cooperate so that they would not be hurt but if they should try to be smart, then they would be made to pay with their lives.