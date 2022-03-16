Olufunke Akinkurolere appointed new head of COHEADS

Olufunke Akinkurolere, the rector of the Ogun State Institute of Technology, has been appointed as the acting chairman, Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology (COHEADS) in Nigeria.

Her appointment was announced following the expiration of the tenure of Muhammed Sani Aliyu, who is also the rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi whose tenure ended on January 28.

The council had on its 147th meeting on January 25, unanimously agreed that Akinkurolere be appointed to occupy the position in acting capacity.

According to Masud Elelu, the secretary general of the council in a letter issued on February 14, the rector would hold the position pending the election of a substantive chairman for COHEADS.

“Please be informed that, at the 147 meeting of the council held on Tuesday 25th, January, 2022, members unanimously resolved that you be appointed as acting chairman of COHEADS.

“This is sequel to the expiration of tenure of office of Arc Muhammad Sani Aliyu as Chairman and Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, effective 28 January 2022.

Read also: Adesola Ajayi appointed VC for First Technical University

“I am by this letter informing you officially of your appointment as the Ag chairman of COHEADS, effective 28 January 2022, until a substantive chairman is elected.

“On behalf of the executive members of the COHEADS, please accept my congratulations.

“Wish you a successful tenure in office,” the letter reads.

Akinkurolere in her acceptance speech said she has accepted the new appointment in good faith, promising to work towards repositioning the council.

She appreciated Dapo Abiodun, the executive governor of Ogun State for giving Ogun higher learning institutions and their heads the opportunity to excel among their counterparts across the nation.

“I will use the appointment to contribute my quota to the progress of tertiary education in Nigeria and also galvanise my colleagues in the Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria to drive growth in the educational sector in particular the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET),” Akinkurolere said.