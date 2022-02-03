Olashore School’s Trustee raises panel on sexual assault claims

Determined to unravel the truth behind the alleged sexual assault claim by an ex-student of Olashore International School, the Trustee of the school association, and proprietor of Olashore International School (OIS), have inaugurated a five-member panel of inquiry.

The five-man panel of inquiry is composed of Olusola Williams, retired Judge of the Lagos High Court, who serves on the Board of Mirabel Centre as chairperson; Alero Roberts, lecturer, Public Health Consultant, who serves on the Board of Corona Trust Council, and Adeyinka Adefope, educationist and safeguarding consultant.

Others include Sade Olajubu, Forensic Psychiatrist and Ebuka Ekeanyanwu, legal practitioner.

The panel will be responsible for ascertaining the truth behind the claim by Obiamaka Azubuike, who had in December 2021 via a social media post, alleged that she was sexually assaulted 18 years ago by 13 of her fellow students in the school.

Azubuike, who was a student of the school between September 1998 and July 2004, also alleged that the school tried to cover up the incident when the case was reported to the school’s management and stripped her of her position as prefect.

Azubuike also demanded that the school makes a public apology to her in print and on social media; reinstate the records to show that she was a school prefect in the school and also grant a zoom ceremony where she will be awarded the honour she allegedly earned.

According to a statement issued by Olapeju Sofowora, chairperson, Olashore International School Association, the panel which was inaugurated by the Association’s Board of Trustees is charged to examine what truly transpired 18 years ago and make recommendations as considered fit.

The panel is expected to commence sitting immediately and conclude their inquiry within eight weeks.