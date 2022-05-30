NECO extends 2022 SSCE registration to June 20

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration deadline for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to Monday, June 20.

Students and parents who are registering for the examination can now be applied for until midnight on June 20.

Azeez Sani, the head, of the information, and public relations division of NECO made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 30.

The registration which was initially scheduled to close on Monday, May 30 now has another 3 weeks added to enable concerned students and parents to get registered.

Read also: JAMB remits ₦27 billion to FG in five years

Ministry of education in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, principals of secondary schools, commandant, and all stakeholders were informed that there would be no further extension after the stipulated date.

The 2022 NECO SSCE examination will commence on Monday, June 27, and end on Friday, August 12, 2022.

According to the statement from NECO the candidates will be examined in 76 subjects.