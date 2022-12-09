NDDC tests 3,000 scholarship candidates out of over 13,915 applicants

Some 3000 scholars in the Niger Delta have been selected to go for final tests to gain scholarship slots in Nigerian and overseas universities. The scheme is by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which has commenced a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 3000 applicants for its postgraduate scholarship programme from the nine Niger Delta states.

One of candidates, Daniel Kwelli, applauded the Commission for giving him the opportunity to participate in the test, saying that he was hopeful of going through to the next phase of the selection process. “This test means a lot to me and it is also the opportunity that I’ve been looking for. The examination was very transparent. I hope I will be selected for the scholarship and I will come back to Nigeria and develop my area of discipline.”

Speaking at the ICT Centre of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, where the tests were being conducted, the NDDC Deputy Director, Education, Idara Akpabio, noted that over 13,915 applications for the local and foreign scheme were received by the Commission, from which the successful applicants for the tests were selected.

She explained: “The successful applicants for the CBT are drawn from all the nine Niger Delta states and there are six test sessions per day, spread over three days. We had some challenges during the selection processes which did not go beyond the inability of prospective applicants to submit the relevant information and documents.

Read also: University of Ottawa extends scholarship programme to Nigerian students

“The selection process wasn’t much of a challenge. We had about 13,915 applications. To get the appropriate persons, we had to look out for those with first class, second class upper, and 2:2. Some of them, in a bid to finish the application, uploaded blank sheets. We had to select those with complete credentials. We ended up selecting 3,000 applicants.”

The Project Consultant, Godson Edozie, commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, and the management of the NDDC for being consistent and resilient in ensuring the sustainability of the NDDC postgraduate scholarship scheme. He commended the Commission for giving hope to the youths of the Niger Delta through the programme.

He noted that 2022 is the first time that the NDDC will be offering foreign scholarship in only the Master’s Degree category.

In his remarks, a Deputy Director, ICT of the RSU, Sunny Orike, a 2011 recipient of the NDDC Foreign Scholarship Award, commended the Commission for giving the Niger Delta youths the opportunity of having an enriching global experience through education.