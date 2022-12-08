University of Ottawa extends scholarship programme to Nigerian students

The University of Ottawa in Canada has announced its plans to open opportunities for Nigerians to utilise their scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students.

The University said it was to deepen their scholarship programme for international students including the Nigerian youths.

According to the University authority, the new four-year entrance and excellence scholarship is worth up to $100,000 for African students newly admitted to English undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Science or Social Sciences.

The authority added that “Depending on their average, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship worth at least $CAN70,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $CAN50,000 over four years. Totaling more than $40.5 million, our undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid programme remains among the most generous at any major Canadian university. It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study.”

Read also: Why Nigerian Universities rank low in global rankings

It further said: “The scholarship will give African students studying in English access to many programmes across three faculties by significantly reducing their tuition.”

To help students throughout the application process, the University authority said it would host several virtual information sessions to answer questions and advise prospective students, adding that eligibility criteria, programmes available, and conditions are presented on the Ottawa International English Scholarship website.

The University of Ottawa is an international hub of over 46,800 bright and engaged individuals, including more than 9,300 students from 145 countries.

It is located in the heart of Canada’s capital, Ottawa, and offers quality undergraduate and graduate education.